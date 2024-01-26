PML-N will set wheels of national development in motion once again: Shehbaz

Maryam says people must use their right to vote wisely.

MANDI BAHAUDDIN/LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thurs­day urged the public to support his PML-N party on February 8 for a promising and pros­perous future.

Addressing a mas­sive public gathering at Mandi Bahauddin, he said that if the PML-N comes to power, it will once again set the wheels of national de­velopment in motion.

Shehbaz Sharif also claimed that during the tenure of the PML-N government from 2013 to 2018, there were no po­litical prisoners in Punjab and Islamabad. Shehbaz highlighted the tumultuous events following Nawaz Sharif’s majority win in 2013. He recalled the onset of sit-ins and the subsequent termination of his el­der brother’s government in 2017, attributing it to conspiracy. The PML-N president stressed their ef­forts in alleviating load shedding and initiating nu­merous projects such as the Motorway and Danish School. Reflecting on the historic significance of Pa­kistan’s Independence Day in 2014, Shehbaz refer­enced PTI founder Imran Khan’s nationwide long march against Pakistan and Nawaz Sharif.

He lamented the verbal abuse, sit-ins, discus­sions of parliament arson, and the cancellation of the Chinese president’s visit, stressing that the na­tion still vividly remembers these events.

Moreover, Shehbaz criticised Bilawal Bhut­to-Zardari, the chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), for promising to release political prisoners if his party comes into power. Shehbaz urged Bil­awal to also address issues related to alleged pri­vate prisons where individuals, including children, are purportedly mistreated and detained in Sindh, where the latter’s PPP rules.

Meanwhile, PML-N Chief Organiser and a candi­date from NA-119 Maryam Nawaz said on Thurs­day that her party believed in public service and not levelling false allegations.

Addressing party workers at Singh Pura here, she said NA-119 was just like a home and today she was visiting her constituency to talk with the people. She said, “ Vote changes fate of people so people must use their right to vote wisely.”

Maryam Nawaz said there were such parties in Punjab which had remained in power for fifteen years but unfortunately they could not mention fifteen projects which they had started.

One person said that Nawaz Sharif had not giv­en any manifesto, she said and added the PML-N Quaid had always implemented his party’s mani­festo based on the welfare of common man.

She said that Nawaz Sharif was still working to provide relief to people by reducing utility tariffs.