Pneumonia claims 13 more lives in Punjab

Pneumonia continues to take a heavy toll on children as 13 more kids died during the last 24 hours across Punjab, taking the total number of deaths to 233 since Jan 1.

According to official data, 1,122 new pneumonia cases have been reported during the last 24 hours in Punjab. This brings the total reported cases of pneumonia in Punjab for the year to 10,000, with Lahore alone reporting 12,719 cases.

Punjab caretaker Health Minister Prof Javed Akram confirmed the deaths and new cases.

The signs and symptoms of pneumonia vary from mild to severe, depending on factors such as the type of germ causing the infection, and your age and overall health. Mild signs and symptoms often are similar to those of a cold or flu, but they last longer.

Signs and symptoms of pneumonia may include:

Chest pain when you breathe or cough

Confusion or changes in mental awareness (in adults age 65 and older)

Cough, which may produce phlegm

Fatigue

Fever, sweating and shaking chills

Lower than normal body temperature (in adults older than age 65 and people with weak immune systems)

Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea

Shortness of breath