Friday, January 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pneumonia claims 13 more lives in Punjab

Pneumonia claims 13 more lives in Punjab
Web Desk
2:36 PM | January 26, 2024
National

 Pneumonia continues to take a heavy toll on children as 13 more kids died during the last 24 hours across Punjab, taking the total number of deaths to 233 since Jan 1.

According to official data, 1,122 new pneumonia cases have been reported during the last 24 hours in Punjab. This brings the total reported cases of pneumonia in Punjab for the year to 10,000, with Lahore alone reporting 12,719 cases.

Punjab caretaker Health Minister Prof Javed Akram confirmed the deaths and new cases.

The signs and symptoms of pneumonia vary from mild to severe, depending on factors such as the type of germ causing the infection, and your age and overall health. Mild signs and symptoms often are similar to those of a cold or flu, but they last longer.

Signs and symptoms of pneumonia may include:

Chest pain when you breathe or cough
Confusion or changes in mental awareness (in adults age 65 and older)
Cough, which may produce phlegm
Fatigue
Fever, sweating and shaking chills
Lower than normal body temperature (in adults older than age 65 and people with weak immune systems)
Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
Shortness of breath

UN 'not in a position' to verify reports on Russian military plane crash

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1706251800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024