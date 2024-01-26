Police book female doctor of PIMS under kidnapping charges

ISLAMABAD - A citizen accused female doc­tor of a government run hospi­tal of kidnapping his young son requesting police to arrest the kidnapper and recover abduct­ee, informed sources on Thurs­day. Officials of Police Station (PS) Karachi Company have registered a case against the female lady doctor of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) under section 365 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and launched manhunt for arrest of the accused, they added. According to sources, Muham­mad Nazir Khan, a resident of Neelam Valley Azad Jammu and Kashmir, appeared before PS Karachi Company officials and lodged complaint that his son namely Muhammad Bilal went PIMS for medical check up and getting medicines on January 10.

He added his nephew Rizwan ur Rehman was with his son who told him Bilal had conver­sated with a female doctor of hospital on mobile phone. “The female doctor put Bilal in a taxi and went to some unknown lo­cation,” the applicant told po­lice. The cell phone of Bilal is switched off, he added.

He asked police to register case against the accused and to arrest her for recovering his son. Police filed case and began investigation.

Meanwhile, Golra police booked son of a candidate of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on charg­es of hurling threats towards his business partner. According to sources, Fahad Anwar lodged complaint with Golra police that he signed an agreement with Toran Hamid Raja son of Hamid Nawaz Raja (candidate of IPP from P-15) for transfer­ring 1000 kanals of land.

He said Toran got regis­tered bogus FIR against him in Charsada and he was held by police. He said later on Toran deprived his family of cash and gold on gunpoint and hurled threats of dire consequences. He requested police to register case and to arrest the accused.

A case has been registered by police against Toran Raja under sections 506ii/34 of PPC and began probe. Similarly, Aabpara police have launched manhunt for arrest of a property tycoon after filing a case against him under section 489F of PPC. Ac­cording to sources, Tahira Asif told police she invested money with Syed Asim Raza, CEO of Al Bari Group of Companies, which later he swallowed and had not pay her profit. She said Asim Raza issued a bank cheque in her favour which was later disowned by the bank due to insufficient balance.

The victim lady requested police to file case against the accused to arrest him for recov­ery of amount. Police filed case agaisnt Syed Asim Raza and be­gan interrogation.