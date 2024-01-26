Police will act as first-tier responders followed by Armed Forces: ECP

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday said that the Armed Forces would be deployed across the country to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

“The deployment of Armed Forces at most sensitive polling sta­tions will be made to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in ac­cordance with law and that corrupt practices are guarded against”, according to notifica­tion issued by the ECP here. The Commission had already marked some of the sensitive constituencies in the country and this matter was also deliberated in the federal capital.

The ECP has already is­sued a ‘Code of conduct’ regarding the upcoming general elections, which was prepared with the consultation of all political parties. The Armed Forces de­ployment will be made for assistance for ensuring securi­ty arrangements for the conduct of the general elections. “Pakistan armed forces/civil armed forces shall as­sist in the provision of a secure environment by de­ploying in Quick Reaction Force mode and outside selected most sensitive polling stations from Feb 5 to Feb 10 to assist the ECP in conduct of free, fair and transparent elections,” the electoral watchdog said.

The civil armed forces, it continued, would re­main deployed at the Printing Corporation of Pa­kistan and Pakistan Post Foundation, both in Islamabad, from Jan 12 to Feb 8 to make “compre­hensive arrangements during the printing, stack­ing and storage of ballot papers”.

The civil and armed forces should provide as­sistance in security during the transportation of ballot papers and election material from printing presses to respective offices of district returning officers. “The armed forces shall also provide se­curity during transportation of election materi­al from offices of returning officers to polling sta­tions and back, after completion of polling and counting,” according to the notification.