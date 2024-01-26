Private schools seek collaboration to address challenges

PESHAWAR - A representative delegation from the “Private Education Network” met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Technical Education and Industries, Commerce, Dr Aamer Abdullah on Thursday. The discussion revolved around the challenges faced by private educational institutions, seeking possible cooperation.
The delegation, comprising vice presidents of the organization and members of the Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA), including Fazlullah Daudzai and Anas Takreem Kakakhel, along with other office bearers from Nowshera district, Qazi Fazal Hakeem, Rashid Maqbool, and Noorshad, met with the caretaker minister. Special Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Department Samar Gul, Managing Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority Tanzila Sabahat, and other relevant officials were also present.
The caretaker minister was apprised of issues faced by private institutions concerning education boards and various department-related matters. He directed the concerned officials to take steps to solve the real problems faced by private educational institutions. Emphasizing the role of the Private Schools Regulatory Authority, he urged the facilitation of tax procedures for private educational institutions and called for a committee meeting to resolve the issue of fee grading mechanisms for private schools.
The minister further instructed authorities to equalize examination registration fees for students of public and private institutions through various boards. He emphasized organizing board of governors’ elections and taking action against violations. While advocating for a student-friendly examination hall policy, the minister also aimed to resolve the alleged ban on inter-board migration.