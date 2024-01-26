Friday, January 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Private schools seek collaboration to address challenges

Our Staff Reporter
January 26, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  A representative delegation from the “Private Education Network” met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minis­ter for Technical Education and Indus­tries, Commerce, Dr Aamer Abdullah on Thursday. The discussion revolved around the challenges faced by private educational institutions, seeking possi­ble cooperation.

The delegation, comprising vice pres­idents of the organization and mem­bers of the Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA), including Fazlullah Daudzai and Anas Takreem Kakakhel, along with other office bearers from Nowshera district, Qazi Fazal Hakeem, Rashid Maqbool, and Noorshad, met with the caretaker minister. Special Sec­retary Elementary and Secondary Edu­cation Department Samar Gul, Manag­ing Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority Tanzila Sabahat, and other relevant officials were also present.

The caretaker minister was apprised of issues faced by private institutions con­cerning education boards and various department-related matters. He direct­ed the concerned officials to take steps to solve the real problems faced by pri­vate educational institutions. Emphasiz­ing the role of the Private Schools Regu­latory Authority, he urged the facilitation of tax procedures for private education­al institutions and called for a committee meeting to resolve the issue of fee grad­ing mechanisms for private schools.

Ministries progress reports presented at SIFC meeting

The minister further instructed au­thorities to equalize examination reg­istration fees for students of public and private institutions through var­ious boards. He emphasized organiz­ing board of governors’ elections and taking action against violations. While advocating for a student-friendly ex­amination hall policy, the minister also aimed to resolve the alleged ban on in­ter-board migration.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1706227584.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024