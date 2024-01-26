PSX loses 524 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the PSX wit­nessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 524.43 points, a negative change of 0.81 percent, closing at 64,298.01 points against 64,822.43 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 460,691,033 shares valu­ing Rs 25.248 billion were traded during the day as compared to 479,982,148 shares valuing Rs. 22.501 billion the last day. Some 353 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 102 of them recorded gains and 233 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 18 remained unchanged. The three top-trading com­panies were Oil and Gas De­velopment with 49,679,574 shares at Rs.135.31 per share, K-Electric Limited with 48,974,614 shares at Rs.5.26 per share and Has­col Petrol with 38,807,500 shares at Rs.8.67 per share