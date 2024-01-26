Friday, January 26, 2024
PTCL Group renews partnership with SNGPL for cellular services

PR
January 26, 2024
LAHORE  -  Pakistan’s largest telecommu­nications and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G), and largest integrated gas company of Paki­stan, SNGPL have renewed their partnership for the continued provision of the state-of-the-art cellular services to SNGPL under PTCL Group Business Solutions.

Group Chief Business Solutions Officer (GCBSO), PTCL & Ufone 4G, Zarrar Hasham Khan, and MD/CEO, SNGPL, AmerTufail signed the agreement at SNGPL head­quarters in Lahore, in the pres­ence of senior officials from both organizations. Under this agree­ment, PTCL Group will provide wireless connectivity and a host of bundled services to SNGPL.

Speaking at the signing cer­emony, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer PTCL & Ufone 4G, stated, “PTCL Group takes pride in play­ing a significant role in driving technological advancement and transformation in Pakistan. Our provision of connectivity and ICT services brings substantial convenience and empowerment to individual users and enter­prises, including SNGPL, which serves over 7.20 million con­sumers in North Central Paki­stan. Our steadfast commitment is geared towards creating an environment that fosters tech­nological innovation and trans­formation throughout Pakistan.”

