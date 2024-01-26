PTI candidate Nazir Abbasi held in corruption case

ABBOTTABAD - The Anti-Corruption De­partment Abbottabad on Thursday has taken into custody Nazir Abbasi, the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) contesting from PK-42 Ab­bottabad IV.

Nazir Abbasi was arrested on allegations of illegal appointment in various departments and corruption during the previous PTI government.

Nazir Abbasi, a prominent political figure in the re­gion, was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption De­partment as part of their ongoing efforts to address corruption within the political landscape.