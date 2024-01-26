PTI failed to hold intra-party polls as per Election Act, 2017: SC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday issued detailed judgment of its order depriving Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) from its election symbol of ‘cricket bat’ due to not holding intra-party elections.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on January 13 had set aside the Pe­shawar High Court 10th January, 2024 judgment and upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan order dated 22nd December 2023. The judgment noted that the PTI in response to the show cause notice, issued to it on July 27, 2021 by the ECP, acknowl­edged that elections had not been held and a request was made that the time for holding of intra-party elections be extended by a year. It was not contended that the law did not empower the ECP to withhold election symbol or that such a provision was uncon­stitutional. On 24 August 2021 the ECP granted the extension.

It added that during the time of the issuance of these notices PTI was governing in the Federa­tion and Imran Ahmad Khan Ni­azi was the Prime Minister. The PTI was also governing in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Therefore, the al­legations of partisanship which were subsequently levelled against the ECP are incompre­hensible. The SC said that de­spite issuing notices to hold elec­tions and granting an additional year’s time, intra-party elections were still not held in the PTI.

The verdict said that the ECP, comprising its Commissioner and four Members, after hearing the parties, unanimously passed order dated 22 December 2023. So keeping in view, the clear mandate of Elections Act, 2017 read with PTI constitution 2019, and for reasons mentioned here­inabove, it is held that PTI has not complied with our directions rendered therein order dated 23rd November, 2023 and failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution, 2019 and Election Act, 2017, and Election Rules, 2017. Therefore, the certificate dated 4th December, 2023 and Form-65 filed by the alleged Chairman, is hereby regretted and rejected accordingly.

The provisions of Section 215 of the Election Act, 2017 are hereby invoked and PTI is hereby declared ineligible to obtain, the Election Symbol, for which they have applied for.’ It further said that in the instant case no one sought to deprive the PTI of an election symbol; not the ECP, the Government nor any political party. The ECP not once but repeatedly had called for the holding of intra-party elections in the PTI and had clearly spelt out the conse­quences if elections were not held. The judgment said that if intra-party elections are not held in a political party it severs its relationship with its mem­bers, and renders a party a mere name without meaning or sub­stance. The court clarified that in the present case it is not delv­ing into the mode and manner in which intra-party elections are held. “We have restricted ourselves to inquiring and de­termining whether intra-party elections were at all held in PTI,” the judgment further clarified. It said that once it is established that intra-party elections had not been held, legitimate ques­tions arise how important party offices are being occupied.

The judgment said that the laws of Pakistan enacted by Parliament must be abided by, including by Judges of the supe­rior courts, whose oath of office also requires adherence there­with. Unless a law, or any provi­sion thereof, is challenged and is found to contravene the Constitu­tion and declared unconstitution­al, it must be given effect to. The Elections Act became law on 2 October 2017 and during the last six years no successful challenge has been thrown to it or with re­gard to any of its provisions.

It held that as a consequence of not holding intra-party elec­tions in PTI it became ineligible to be allocated an election sym­bol. The sole responsibility for which lies on those running the affairs of the PTI, who did not want democracy in the party. They unilaterally and arbitrarily took over a political party in ut­ter disregard of the eight hun­dred and fifty thousand stated members of the PTI. Because of their actions and by negat­ing the very fundamentals of democracy, that is, not holding elections, the party suffered and was rendered ineligible to receive its election symbol. A political party must never be deprived of its election symbol for some minor violation, but forsaking intra-party elections is a major violation of the law, and of the Constitution. Those in charge of the PTI were adamant not to hold intra-party elections and their intransigence alone deprived the PTI of its symbol.