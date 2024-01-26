PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana, £190 mln sam cases

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf’s (PTI) founder on Thurs­day appointed Sikandar Zul­qarnain and Salman Safdar as his defence counsel, re­placing Sardar Lateef Khosa and Shehbaz Khosa, in the Toshakhana and 190-mil­lion-pound scam references. Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Accountability Court heard the cases at the Adiala Jail in the presence of PTI founder. The new defence counsel requested for some time to submit the power of attorney, which was accepted by the court and adjourned the Toshkhana reference till January 27. Meanwhile, the defence counsel of Bushra Bibi urged the court to ad­journ the 190-million-pound case hearing till January 30, citing her illness. The court directed Bushra Bibi to be present on the next date of hearing on January 30.