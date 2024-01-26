Friday, January 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana, £190 mln sam cases

PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana, £190 mln sam cases
Agencies
January 26, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf’s (PTI) founder on Thurs­day appointed Sikandar Zul­qarnain and Salman Safdar as his defence counsel, re­placing Sardar Lateef Khosa and Shehbaz Khosa, in the Toshakhana and 190-mil­lion-pound scam references. Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Accountability Court heard the cases at the Adiala Jail in the presence of PTI founder. The new defence counsel requested for some time to submit the power of attorney, which was accepted by the court and adjourned the Toshkhana reference till January 27. Meanwhile, the defence counsel of Bushra Bibi urged the court to ad­journ the 190-million-pound case hearing till January 30, citing her illness. The court directed Bushra Bibi to be present on the next date of hearing on January 30. 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1706155895.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024