PTI offers defence against Babar-led dissidents

ISLAMABAD - As Akbar S Babr has started efforts to take over the beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party on Thursday said that neither any ac­tion from a “certified tout” has any legal status nor would it be acceptable in any circumstances.

The statement from PTI came after a group of party’s dissidents and former members led by Babar came with some new demands following their meeting in Islamabad. Babar-led group, after the meeting, presented their charter of demands saying that the present leadership of PTI was now virtually defunct after the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) invalidating the intra-party-poll.

The group rejected the distribution of party tick­ets among the candidates and sought freezing of all bank accounts of PTI. It vowed that the intra-party polls should be held afresh to get restored the elec­toral symbol ‘bat’ of the party. In a strongly-word­ed response, a spokesperson of the PTI accused Babar for hatching another conspiracy “under state patronage” after the party lost its electoral sym­bol, and added that his activeness spoke volumes about “bafflement and nervousness of his patrons.” The spokesperson in a statement said that the “per­petual tout namely Akbar S Babar has always been willing to be used by undemocratic forces for per­sonal interests.” He further alleged that Babar has been unleashed in the field once again with new intrigue. He claimed that the conspirators should bear in mind that not only the workers of PTI but now, the entire nation was well-aware about such a “mischievous” plan and it would meet the same fate. He noted that the failed attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the political party through Babar were a clear reflection of their defeated mindset. The spokesperson alleged that Babar was used to deprive PTI of its electoral symbol and now he was being used to hatch another conspiracy.