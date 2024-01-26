Qinwen to meet Sabalenka in 2024 Australian Open women's singles final

Zheng Qinwen will face Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 Australian Open women's singles final on Saturday.

The Chinese tennis player beat Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska with 6-4, 6-4 straight sets in the semifinals on Thursday.

"It feels unbelievable,” said Zheng, "I’m super-excited to have such a great performance today and arrive in the final. That’s my dream since I was a kid."

Qinwen became the second women’s player in the Open Era to reach an Australian Open final by defeating six unseeded opponents after Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in 1995.

The 21-year-old will fight for her first Grand Slam title in her maiden major final, while her opponent, the reigning champion Sabalenka, will play for her second major.