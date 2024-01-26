QWP chief blames Imran for PTI crisis

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao criticized the upcoming general election’s transparency, urging those questioning it to remember the widespread rigging in the 2018 polls. Speaking in Shabqadar tehsil, he accused a certain political party of massive rigging in 2018, emphasizing their leader’s silence on preferential treatment and manipulation leading to their rise to power.
Aftab Sherpao attributed the loss of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) electoral symbol to the party’s failure in conducting intra-party elections according to its constitution. He held the PTI founding chairman responsible for the situation and criticized the party’s claim of roping in independent candidates, deeming it an insult to such contenders and a threat to the democratic process.