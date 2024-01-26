Friday, January 26, 2024
QWP chief blames Imran for PTI crisis

Our Staff Reporter
January 26, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao criticized the upcoming general elec­tion’s transparency, urging those questioning it to re­member the widespread rigging in the 2018 polls. Speaking in Shabqadar tehsil, he accused a certain political party of massive rigging in 2018, emphasiz­ing their leader’s silence on preferential treatment and manipulation leading to their rise to power.

Aftab Sherpao attributed the loss of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) electoral symbol to the par­ty’s failure in conducting intra-party elections ac­cording to its constitution. He held the PTI founding chairman responsible for the situation and criticized the party’s claim of roping in independent candi­dates, deeming it an insult to such contenders and a threat to the democratic process.

