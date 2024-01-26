Friday, January 26, 2024
Rain expected in most areas of country

Agencies
January 26, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   After a bout of heavy fog, various areas in Punjab are on alert for possible rain from January 25 to 28, as announced by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson. The PDMA spokesperson highlighted that rain is anticipated in most regions of DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala divisions. During the last week of January, the plains of Punjab are expected to remain engulfed in fog. In specific areas like Murree and its surroundings, rain and snowfall are forecasted. To assist tourists during this period, 13 facilitation centers have been established in Murree. The dry winter has contributed to the accelerated spread of various diseases, and the upcoming rains are expected to mitigate the risk of epidemics.

Agencies

