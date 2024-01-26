Reply sought from Adiala Jail superintendent in contempt plea filed by Sheikh Rashid

An anti-terrorism court on Friday sought a written reply from the Adiala Jail superintendent over non-appearance during the hearing of the contempt petition filed by former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The hearing was held on Rashid's petition against the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi administration.

ATC Judge Malik Ijaz Asif had summoned the superintendent in person.

The court expressed anger at the non-appearance of the superintendent. The court asked why Sheikh Rashid was not being given a chance to meet his family.

Sheikh Rasheed's lawyer Sardar Shahbaz filed another contempt of court petition in which he argued that his client was not being given B-class in jail. However, a jail official said that facilities were being provided to Rashid.

After hearing the arguments of the parties, the ATC judge issued a notice to the superintendent and ordered him to submit a reply.