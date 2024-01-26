‘Revolutionary initiatives in IT sector start bearing fruits’

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for In­formation Technology and Tele­communications, Dr. Umar Saif has said that the presence of the Spe­cial Investment Facilitation Coun­cil (SIFC) is leading to increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) and setting the pace of the coun­try’s development.

Addressing a Town Hall meet­ing during his visit to the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) office, Dr. Saif said, “We have achieved 13 out of 15 important targets for the promotion of the IT & Telecom sector in a short period of 5 months in the caretaker set-up. The forum of SIFC will prove to be a great support for the upcom­ing elected government in the pro­cess of building and developing the country, and the elected gov­ernment will also reap the bene­fits of the measures we have taken during the caretaker period.”

Ms. Aysha Morani Additional Secretary MOITT, Muhammad Zo­haib Khan Chairman P@SHA, Na­deem malik, General Secretary P@SHA and representative from IT Industry attended the event.

Dr. Umar Saif further said that, to facilitate IT exporters and boost exports of IT and IT-enabled ser­vices, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has increased the permis­sible retention limit from 35% to 50% of their export proceeds in the Exporters’ Specialized Foreign Currency Accounts (ESFCAs).

“We worked with the SIFC and the State Bank to make a signif­icant policy intervention, allow­ing IT companies to keep 50% of their export revenue in dollars in an account in Pakistan and make their international expenses with­out any restrictions from this amount,” he further explained.

He said that with this decision, allowing the retention of 50 per­cent in dollars, the country’s IT ex­ports have increased by 32 per­cent in the last 60 days.

Additionally, Dr. Umar Saif high­lighted that ICT export remittanc­es have increased by US$ 64 mil­lion (8.99%) to US$ 1.455 billion during July to December 2023 of FY2023-24, compared to US$ 1.335 billion reported for the same period last year.

In December 2023, he men­tioned that ICT services export remittances surged to US$ 303 million, marking a remarkable in­crease of 22.67% compared to US$ 247 million in December 2022.

Compared to the previous month of November 2023, ICT services export remittances increased by US$ 44 million in December 2023, representing a month-to-month increase of 16.99%, he added.

Dr. Umar Saif highlighted that the establishment of the Telecom Tribunal fulfills a longstanding de­mand of the telecom sector. The specialized Tribunal will now han­dle telecom sector disputes and cases instead of the High Courts, aiming to expedite the resolution of legal issues and facilitate rapid progress in the telecom sector.

According to the minister, the Ministry of Law will nominate the chairperson and members of the Tribunal. The Chairperson must be a Judge of the High Court or a law­yer with 15 years of experience, he said. Similarly, the Tribunal will have 2-member technocrats, whose number may be increased or decreased from time to time.

The minister believes that this specialized approach will lead to faster and more efficient resolu­tion of disputes, contributing to the overall advancement of the telecom industry.

He said, “We are confident that with the presence of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the upcoming government will also be able to make timely decisions for the country’s devel­opment and public interests be­cause we mustn’t compromise on our economic stability and pub­lic interests. We need to avoid de­partmental obstacles. Instead of unnecessary delay tactics, quick and effective decisions must be taken in the interest of the country and the nation. For this purpose, SIFC is the most effective forum.”

He continued, “The effective im­plementation of the Right of Way Policy, the Special Investment Council has removed all depart­mental hurdles, and all decisions in the interest of the country and the nation have been approved without delay.”

He mentioned that the ministry is concurrently establishing a re­search and development fund to support mobile phone manufac­turing companies and facilitate the growth of the mobile phone manufacturing sector.

Regarding the “Smartphone for All” project, he explained that in the event of failure to pay install­ments, the Pakistan Telecommu­nication Authority (PTA) would block the handset following the pattern of the Device Identifica­tion, Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS). The minister said that the objective is to encourage responsible financial behavior and ensure the continued expansion of smartphone accessibility.

Under this policy, he said that telecom companies will have the opportunity to directly of­fer smartphones to customers through installment plans, there­by extending the advantages of mobile broadband, particularly among the low-income segments in Pakistan. Dr. Umar Saif said that Pakistan ranks as the seventh ma­jor mobile phone market globally, with 190 million mobile phones in use. He expressed the gov­ernment’s goal to reduce mobile phone imports by promoting the manufacturing of affordable and high-quality mobile phones with­in Pakistan.

Dr. Umar Saif said that the first standardized quality test for the 75,000 information technology graduates will be conducted soon.

He highlighted significant deci­sions made to revamp IT educa­tion in collaboration with various entities, including HEC, the Na­tional Computing Accreditation Council, the Examination Testing Council, the Pakistan Software Ex­port Board, and the Pakistan Soft­ware Houses Association.

Dr. Saif said students who suc­cessfully pass the test will be of­fered job opportunities through the Industry Placement Program. He added that funds will be allo­cated to support special industry courses in universities, aiming to prepare students for current in­dustry trends and needs.

He explained that the National Computing Accreditation Council will consider the pass rate of stu­dents to determine a university’s rating and the permissible enroll­ment of IT students.

Emphasizing the importance of aligning educational institu­tions with industry requirements, he stressed the need for facilitat­ing industry-specific training to bridge the gap between academ­ic knowledge and practical indus­try needs.

He said that freelancers would now receive their payments through PayPal, addressing a long­standing demand. The minister clarified, “While PayPal itself is not coming to Pakistan, an agree­ment has been reached where re­mittances would be channeled through PayPal via a third party.”