Revolutionary initiatives in IT sector start bearing fruits: Dr Saif

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr Umar Saif has said that the presence of the Special Investment Fa­cilitation Council (SIFC) is leading to increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) and setting the pace of the coun­try’s development.

Addressing a Town Hall meeting during his visit to the Pakistan Software Houses As­sociation (P@SHA) office, Dr Saif said, “We have achieved 13 out of 15 important targets for the promotion of the IT & tele­com sector in a short period of 5 months in the caretaker set-up. The forum of SIFC will prove to be a great support for the upcoming elected govern­ment in the process of building and developing the country, and the elected government will also reap the benefits of the measures we have taken during the caretaker period.”

Ms Aysha Morani, Addi­tional Secretary MOITT, Mu­hammad Zohaib Khan, Chair­man P@SHA, Nadeem malik, General Secretary P@SHA, and representative from IT Industry attended the event. Dr Umar Saif further said that, to facilitate IT exporters and boost exports of IT and IT-enabled services, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has in­creased the permissible reten­tion limit from 35% to 50% of their export proceeds in the Exporters’ Specialized Foreign Currency Accounts (ESFCAs).

“We worked with the SIFC and the State Bank to make a significant policy intervention, allowing IT companies to keep 50% of their export revenue in dollars in an account in Paki­stan and make their interna­tional expenses without any restrictions from this amount,” he further explained. He said that with this decision, allow­ing the retention of 50 percent in dollars, the country’s IT exports have increased by 32 percent in the last 60 days.

Additionally, Dr. Umar Saif highlighted that ICT export remittances have increased by $64 million (8.99%) to $1.455 billion during July to December 2023 of FY2023-24, compared to $1.335 billion reported for the same period last year. In December 2023, he men­tioned that ICT services export remittances surged to $303 million, marking a remarkable increase of 22.67% compared to $247 million in December 2022. Compared to the previ­ous month of November 2023, ICT services export remittanc­es increased by $44 million in December 2023, representing a month-to-month increase of 16.99%, he added.

Dr. Umar Saif highlighted that the establishment of the Telecom Tribunal fulfills a longstanding demand of the telecom sector. The specialized Tribunal will now handle tele­com sector disputes and cases instead of the High Courts, aim­ing to expedite the resolution of legal issues and facilitate rapid progress in the telecom sector. According to the min­ister, the Ministry of Law will nominate the chairperson and members of the Tribunal. The Chairperson must be a Judge of the High Court or a lawyer with 15 years of experience, he said. Similarly, the Tribunal will have 2-member technocrats, whose number may be increased or decreased from time to time.

The minister believes that this specialized approach will lead to faster and more efficient resolution of disputes, contrib­uting to the overall advance­ment of the telecom industry. He said, “We are confident that with the presence of the Spe­cial Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the upcoming government will also be able to make timely decisions for the country’s development and public interests because we mustn’t compromise on our economic stability and public interests. We need to avoid departmental obstacles. Instead of unnecessary delay tactics, quick and effective de­cisions must be taken in the interest of the country and the nation. For this purpose, SIFC is the most effective forum.”

He mentioned that the minis­try is concurrently establishing a research and development fund to support mobile phone manufacturing companies and facilitate the growth of the mo­bile phone manufacturing sec­tor. Regarding the “Smartphone for All” project, he explained that in the event of failure to pay installments, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) would block the hand­set following the pattern of the Device Identification, Regis­tration, and Blocking System (DIRBS). The minister said that the objective is to encourage responsible financial behavior and ensure the continued ex­pansion of smartphone accessi­bility. Under this policy, he said that telecom companies will have the opportunity to directly offer smartphones to custom­ers through installment plans, thereby extending the advan­tages of mobile broadband, par­ticularly among the low-income segments in Pakistan.