LAHORE - The football teams of La­hore, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur divisions reached the semifinal stage after winning their respec­tive quarterfinals in Rising Punjab Games Football event at Punjab Stadium and Velo­drome ground on Thursday. The first semifinal will be played between Faisala­bad and Bahawalpur teams while Lahore and Sargodha will lock horns in the second semifinal clash at Punjab Stadium on Friday.