Russian woman jailed for 27 years for cafe bomb killing

ST PETERSBURG  -  Russian woman Darya Trepova has been sentenced to 27 years in jail for the killing of pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky last April. Tatarsky was killed by a bomb in a statuette Trepova gave him, as he was about to give a talk in St Petersburg. Dozens were injured in the blast.

Trepova, 26, denied the charges, saying she thought the statuette contained a listening device.

She said she had acted on the orders of a Ukrainian contact, and was set up. The sentence is one of the harshest imposed on a woman in Russia’s history. The attack on Tatarsky, 40, (real name Maxim Fomin) happened on 2 April, 2023. Trepova was charged with “a terrorist act carried out by an organised group causing intentional death” and the “illegal possession of explosive devices by an organised group”.

