Sabalenka, Zheng march into Australian Open final showdown

MELBOURNE - Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will clash with Chinese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen in the Australian Open final after both women powered to straight-sets vic­tories in the last four on Thursday. World number two Sabalenka kept her title de­fence on track by blasting past American fourth seed Coco Gauff 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 with the roof closed on Rod Laver Arena. Zheng then stormed into a debut championship match with a stirring 6-4, 6-4 victory over gallant Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska. In doing so, the 21-year-old became the first Chinese finalist in Melbourne since her idol Li Na won the title in 2014. Zheng’s previous best Slam showing was the quarter-finals at the US Open last year, when she was easily beat­en by Sabalenka in their only previous meeting. The Belarusian will be favourite again to claim her second major crown on Saturday in what promises to be a bruis­ing showdown between two hard-hitters who sometimes train together.

“I was able to focus on myself,” said Sa­balenka of beating Gauff and avenging her defeat in last year’s US Open final. “I was prepared that she was going to move well and put all the balls back and I was just ready for anything. That was the key, and the support here.” The win ensured she be­came the first player since Serena Williams in 2016 and 2017 to reach back-to-back Australian Open finals. No one since Victo­ria Azarenka in 2013 has mounted a suc­cessful women’s title defence at Melbourne Park. There were six service breaks in an unpredictable opening set that Sabalenka led 5-2 before the American came storm­ing back to set up a tiebreak that the Be­larusian dominated. Gauff saved two break points in a crunch 11-minute game to open the second set before the match settled into a more normal rhythm, with eight straight service holds.

That all changed in the ninth game when Sabalenka dialled up the pres­sure, attacking Gauff’s second serve to break for 5-4 and serving out for the win. “Tough match for me tonight, but overall a positive tournament,” said Gauff. “I had chances in both sets, but she played bet­ter.” Zheng, whose exploits ensure she will break into the world’s top 10 for the first time next week, was buoyed by a large Chinese contingent in the crowd. Yastremska broke first, but four double faults in the next game immediately nulli­fied her advantage. Zheng broke again in the seventh game, after which the Ukrai­nian left the court, apparently for treat­ment for a stomach issue. She returned but failed to get back on terms. The play­ers exchanged service breaks in the sec­ond set before Zheng broke to love in the seventh game, which ultimately proved decisive. “I’m super-excited to have such a great performance today and arrive in the final,” said Zheng, who was lifted by meeting Li Na in Melbourne last week for the first time. “My opponent was playing unbelievable tennis. It is tough to explain my feelings now.”