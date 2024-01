Sadaf, Aliya and Gull Feroza hit match-winning half centuries in seventh round

LAHORE - Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi registered victories in the sev­enth round of National Women T20 Tourna­ment 2023/24 after all six teams participated in games played across three venues in Islam­abad and Rawalpindi.

After restricting Quetta to 93-6, Lahore chased the target comfortably with nine wickets in the bag at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium. At Ayub Park Ground, Rawalpindi won a last-ball thriller against Karachi after an eventful last over that saw a wicket followed by a match-winning boundary. At Diamond Cricket Ground in Islam­abad, skipper Gull Feroza steered her side to victory, as her unbeaten half-century led Multan to a successful chase against Peshawar.

SCORES IN BRIEF

LAHORE 99-1, 11.5 overs (Sadaf Shamas

51*, Sidra Amin 28, Bismah Maroof 18*;

Ayesha Asim 1-19) beat

QUETTA 93-6, 20

overs (Dua Majid 24, Khadija Chishti 18*,

Fareeha Mehmood 17; Ghulam Fatima 2-17,

Noreen Yaqoob 1-18) by 9 wickets.



RAWALPINDI 128-5, 20 overs (Aliya Riaz

67*, Aima Saleem 15, Natalia Parvaiz 14,

Fajar Naved 14; Rameen Shamim 2-12,

Syeda Aroob Shah 2-22) beat

KARACHI 125-9, 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 53, Javeria

Khan 25; Humna Bilal 3-21, Aliya Riaz

2-26) by 5 wickets.



MULTAN 117-3, 15.1 overs (Gull Feroza

68*, Aleena Masood 14, Gull Rukh 14;

Seema Gul 1-15, Tehzeeb Shah 1-19,

Aleena Shah 1-26) beat

PESHAWAR 116-

5, 20 overs (Momina Riasat 44, Raahima

Syed 34, Shabnam Hayat 12; Gull Rukh

1-9, Rehmat Noreen 1-15, Noor-ul-Iman

1-21) by 7 wickets.