SAU VC congratulates four graduates for outstanding performance in competition

HYDERABAD - The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr. Fateh Mari congratulated four graduates of the University for their outstanding performance including second position at the pro­vincial level in the National Idea Bank Award com­petition. According to the University’s spokesman on Thursday, 80 candidates from different universi­ties of the province participated in the competition, which was held at Jinnah University of Women Ka­rachi, 24 graduates were successful at the provincial level, including four students at SAU Tandojam, and one graduate also secured the second position. The VC congratulated the winners of the University and expressed that it has marked a momentous occasion as four talented candidates from our University were selected to compete at the national level. Dr Waseem Laghari, from SAU achieved second position in the Sindh region, while Engr. Zaheer Ahmed Khan, Ms. Ujala Liaqat and Muhammad Asif are among the winners. The VC stated the achievements at the Pro­vincial award ceremony serve as a testament to the prowess of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and the incredible potential within its students.