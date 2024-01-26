Friday, January 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SAU VC congratulates four graduates for outstanding performance in competition

APP
January 26, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr. Fateh Mari congratulated four graduates of the University for their outstanding performance including second position at the pro­vincial level in the National Idea Bank Award com­petition. According to the University’s spokesman on Thursday, 80 candidates from different universi­ties of the province participated in the competition, which was held at Jinnah University of Women Ka­rachi, 24 graduates were successful at the provincial level, including four students at SAU Tandojam, and one graduate also secured the second position. The VC congratulated the winners of the University and expressed that it has marked a momentous occasion as four talented candidates from our University were selected to compete at the national level. Dr Waseem Laghari, from SAU achieved second position in the Sindh region, while Engr. Zaheer Ahmed Khan, Ms. Ujala Liaqat and Muhammad Asif are among the winners. The VC stated the achievements at the Pro­vincial award ceremony serve as a testament to the prowess of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and the incredible potential within its students.

Sindh to provide uninterrupted electricity, transport, proper security to all polling stations

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1706155895.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024