Saudi Arabia to change alcohol rules

ABU DHABI - New rules on alcohol in Sau­di Arabia have been revealed ahead of the reported opening of the first-ever liquor store in the capital Riyadh. The rules regulating alcohol quotas for non-Muslim diplomatic mis­sions are being introduced to “counter the illicit trade of alcohol goods,” the govern­mental Center of Internation­al Communication (CIC) said in a statement. Reuters cit­ed a source familiar with the plans, and a document, saying that Saudi Arabia is preparing to open its first alcohol store in the capital Riyadh which will serve exclusively non-Mus­lim diplomats. In response to the Reuters report, the CIC told CNN that a “new process will focus on allocating specif­ic quantities of alcohol goods when entering the Kingdom to put an end to the previous un­regulated process that caused an uncontrolled exchange of such goods in the Kingdom.” The CIC did not clarify if a shop will be opened but said the new “regulatory framework has been introduced to count­er the illicit trade of alcohol goods and products received by diplomatic missions,” the CIC said. Alcohol sale and con­sumption in Saudi Arabia is strictly forbidden, and is pun­ishable by lashes, deporta­tions, fines and imprisonment.