SBP Governor inaugurates Japanese traditional pottery, ceramics exhibition Yakashime

KARACHI - Gov­ernor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Mr Jameel Ahmad in­augurated a Japanese pottery exhibition ‘Yakishime - Earth Metamorphosis’ at the State Bank Museum. He was accom­panied by the Deputy Gover­nor SBP Mr Saleem Ullah and the senior management of the Bank. This two-week exhibi­tion by the Japan Foundation is among the activities by the Consulate General of Japan in Karachi to promote cultural exchange between Japan and Pakistan. This year, the exhibi­tion is jointly organized with State Bank Museum and Paki­stan Japan Cultural Associa­tion (PJCA) Sindh. Speaking on the occasion the Governor SBP highlighted that Japanese cul­ture in general and Japanese ceramic culture in particular have always been a topic of in­terest to the public in Pakistan. He elaborated that cultural ex­changes and people-to-people contacts are instrumental in fostering understanding and goodwill between nations. ‘The Cultural Agreement signed in 1957 between Paki­stan and Japan has been the bedrock for bilateral relations and lays the groundwork for broadening and deepening the cultural relations between the two countries’, he said. Appre­ciating the historic collabora­tion between the financial in­stitutions of the two countries, Mr. Ahmad shared that the third-ever overseas branch of the Bank of Tokyo was opened in Karachi in 1953. He was of the view that collabora­tion between both countries can facilitate and strengthen trade and investment besides helping the exchange of infor­mation, best practices, and regulatory frameworks in fi­nancial systems.