SBP Governor inaugurates Japanese traditional pottery, ceramics exhibition Yakashime

KARACHI - Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Mr Jameel Ahmad inaugurated a Japanese pottery exhibition ‘Yakishime - Earth Metamorphosis’ at the State Bank Museum. He was accompanied by the Deputy Governor SBP Mr Saleem Ullah and the senior management of the Bank. This two-week exhibition by the Japan Foundation is among the activities by the Consulate General of Japan in Karachi to promote cultural exchange between Japan and Pakistan. This year, the exhibition is jointly organized with State Bank Museum and Pakistan Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) Sindh. Speaking on the occasion the Governor SBP highlighted that Japanese culture in general and Japanese ceramic culture in particular have always been a topic of interest to the public in Pakistan. He elaborated that cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts are instrumental in fostering understanding and goodwill between nations. ‘The Cultural Agreement signed in 1957 between Pakistan and Japan has been the bedrock for bilateral relations and lays the groundwork for broadening and deepening the cultural relations between the two countries’, he said. Appreciating the historic collaboration between the financial institutions of the two countries, Mr. Ahmad shared that the third-ever overseas branch of the Bank of Tokyo was opened in Karachi in 1953. He was of the view that collaboration between both countries can facilitate and strengthen trade and investment besides helping the exchange of information, best practices, and regulatory frameworks in financial systems.