Security forces save Karachi by busting TTP terrorists network

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani security and intelligence agencies have achieved a significant success by busting a huge TTP terror network in Karachi and saved the port city from major terror attacks ahead of the 8th February elections and arrested 17 high profile terrorists.
According to sources, TTP terrorists were plotting terrorist activities in Karachi, but the timely action by intelligence agencies thwarted their plans, leading to multiple arrests of militants and their facilitators. The sources further said the arrested terrorists were most wanted for their involvement in heinous crimes such as targeted killings and extortion, prompting the law enforcement agencies to take a decisive action against them.
In a major operation, the security forces arrested key terrorist commanders among 17 individuals linked to the TTP network from Karachi.
The sources said these terrorists had been organized in the guise of students of religious schools, with leadership ties to TTP in Afghanistan. The apprehended terrorists being part of the TTP network from 2007 to 2014, remained involved in various attacks on security forces and NGOs in Swat/Malakand in KP. After their defeat there, they relocated to Karachi for their subversive activities.
This terrorist network had a broad spectrum of activities in Karachi, including sectarian violence, targeted killings of political figures, ethnic tensions, and attacks on law enforcement agencies. The network, operated from Afghanistan, was collecting funds through extortion and kidnapping for TTP’s top leadership. It also provided refuge to suicide bombers who were then utilized in various terrorist activities across Karachi and other parts of the country. In response to these threats, measures are being taken to safeguard sensitive installations, high-profile officials, and employees of multinational companies against extortion in Karachi. The security forces and law enforcement agencies are resolute in their commitment to completely eliminate the condemnable aspirations of terrorists with the full support of the Pakistani public.