Security forces save Karachi by busting TTP terrorists network

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani security and intelligence agencies have achieved a signifi­cant success by busting a huge TTP terror network in Karachi and saved the port city from major ter­ror attacks ahead of the 8th February elections and arrested 17 high profile terrorists.

According to sources, TTP terrorists were plotting terrorist activi­ties in Karachi, but the timely action by intelligence agencies thwarted their plans, leading to multiple arrests of militants and their facilitators. The sources further said the arrested terrorists were most wanted for their involvement in heinous crimes such as targeted killings and ex­tortion, prompting the law enforcement agencies to take a decisive action against them.

In a major operation, the security forces arrest­ed key terrorist commanders among 17 individu­als linked to the TTP network from Karachi.

The sources said these terrorists had been orga­nized in the guise of students of religious schools, with leadership ties to TTP in Afghanistan. The ap­prehended terrorists being part of the TTP network from 2007 to 2014, remained involved in various attacks on security forces and NGOs in Swat/Mal­akand in KP. After their defeat there, they relocated to Karachi for their subversive activities.

This terrorist network had a broad spectrum of activities in Karachi, including sectarian violence, targeted killings of political figures, ethnic tensions, and attacks on law enforcement agencies. The net­work, operated from Afghanistan, was collecting funds through extortion and kidnapping for TTP’s top leadership. It also provided refuge to suicide bombers who were then utilized in various terror­ist activities across Karachi and other parts of the country. In response to these threats, measures are being taken to safeguard sensitive installations, high-profile officials, and employees of multina­tional companies against extortion in Karachi. The security forces and law enforcement agencies are resolute in their commitment to completely elimi­nate the condemnable aspirations of terrorists with the full support of the Pakistani public.