Senator exposes broken promises to tribal communities

January 26, 2024
KHYBER  -  Though tribesmen played a crucial role in the coun­try’s independence and development, they have been neglected by rulers over the last seven decades. Sen­ator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, speaking at the opening ceremony of the conference hall in Landi Kotal press club, District Khyber, highlighted the tribes’ match­less sacrifices for the nation, yet expressed concern over their continued deprivation of basic rights.

The promises made during the merging process remain unfulfilled, which Senator Khan considers a form of cheating by rulers, deliberately keeping the tribes underprivileged. He emphasized the mod­ern-day challenge faced by tribes in obtaining pota­ble water, questioning the efficiency of former parlia­mentarians in addressing local concerns.

Accompanied by district Khyber leadership of Ja­maat-e-Islami, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan as­sured the tribal communities that JI candidates, if elected in the upcoming general election, would ac­tively address their miseries. He urged local journal­ists to channel their energies towards the best inter­ests of the people.

Ministries progress reports presented at SIFC meeting

Responding to a query, Senator Khan stressed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s responsibility to ensure a free and fair election, considering voting as the solitary solution to the citizens’ problems.

