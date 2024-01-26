Senator exposes broken promises to tribal communities

KHYBER - Though tribesmen played a crucial role in the country’s independence and development, they have been neglected by rulers over the last seven decades. Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, speaking at the opening ceremony of the conference hall in Landi Kotal press club, District Khyber, highlighted the tribes’ matchless sacrifices for the nation, yet expressed concern over their continued deprivation of basic rights.
The promises made during the merging process remain unfulfilled, which Senator Khan considers a form of cheating by rulers, deliberately keeping the tribes underprivileged. He emphasized the modern-day challenge faced by tribes in obtaining potable water, questioning the efficiency of former parliamentarians in addressing local concerns.
Accompanied by district Khyber leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan assured the tribal communities that JI candidates, if elected in the upcoming general election, would actively address their miseries. He urged local journalists to channel their energies towards the best interests of the people.
Responding to a query, Senator Khan stressed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s responsibility to ensure a free and fair election, considering voting as the solitary solution to the citizens’ problems.