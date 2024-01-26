Sindh halts compensation payments for missing persons’ families

KARACHI - The Sindh Home Department has officially announced the suspension of compensation payments to families of missing persons, as revealed in a report submitted to the Sindh High Court. The court had directed the submission of a comprehensive report to federal authorities, including the Interior Secretary and Defense Secretary, concerning applications related to compensation for families of missing persons. Before a two-member bench led by Justice Nimatullah Phalpoto, petitions regarding government compensation for the families of missing persons were heard. The representative from the Sindh Home Department informed the court that objections from certain individuals led to the discontinuation of compensation. Justice Phalputo remarked that those with objections should refrain from contributing, emphasizing that families seeking compensation for missing persons should continue to receive it. The court further instructed the government to maintain compensation payments to families until the missing person is produced in court. In a proactive measure, the court ordered the publication of advertisements in both print and electronic media to aid in the search for Shahri Majid, missing since 2015. Additionally, the court directed the gathering of information on missing persons from jail authorities and various locations across the country.