Sindh halts compensation payments for missing persons’ families

KARACHI - The Sindh Home Department has officially announced the suspension of compensa­tion payments to families of missing persons, as revealed in a report submitted to the Sindh High Court. The court had directed the submission of a comprehensive report to federal authorities, includ­ing the Interior Secretary and Defense Secretary, concerning applications related to com­pensation for families of miss­ing persons. Before a two-member bench led by Justice Nimatullah Phalpoto, peti­tions regarding government compensation for the fami­lies of missing persons were heard. The representative from the Sindh Home Depart­ment informed the court that objections from certain indi­viduals led to the discontinu­ation of compensation. Justice Phalputo remarked that those with objections should refrain from contributing, emphasiz­ing that families seeking com­pensation for missing persons should continue to receive it. The court further instructed the government to maintain compensation payments to families until the missing per­son is produced in court. In a proactive measure, the court ordered the publication of advertisements in both print and electronic media to aid in the search for Shahri Ma­jid, missing since 2015. Ad­ditionally, the court directed the gathering of information on missing persons from jail authorities and various loca­tions across the country.