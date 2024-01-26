Sindh to provide uninterrupted electricity, transport, proper security to all polling stations

KARACHI - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that a general election is scheduled to take place on February 8, 2024, aimed at electing 61 members for the national and 130 members for the provin­cial assemblies for which a security force comprising 133,000 police­men, Rangers and Pak Army will be deployed to guarantee the election’s transparency, fairness, and freedom. “The caretaker government of Sindh is taking all-out efforts to ensure, free, fair, and transport election in Sindh.”

This he said while addressing a press conference just after presiding over a meeting to review the arrange­ments of the forthcoming general election here at CM House. He was accompanied by Minister Home Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz, Minister Infor­mation Ahmad Shah and his Special Assistant Advocate Moiz Baig. The CM said that the general election was being held on 61 national and 130 provincial assembly seats in Sindh. He added that out there would be 19,006 polling stations of them 6531 were sensitive and 6496 highly sen­sitive. “I had a detailed meeting with the Chief Secretary, IG Police and DG Rangers in which all divisional com­missioners and DIGs and provincial election commissioner, Sindh par­ticipated,” he said and added that the overall law and order situation, provi­sion of missing facilities and arrange­ment of security staff, if necessary were discussed in threadbare.

After the security audit the police have worked out a requirement of 109,000 police force against which 105,000 were available and there was a shortfall of 4000 policemen, the CM said and added that the shortfall would be met by the auxiliary force of the provincial government such as anti-encroachment force, Excise police, anti-corruption Civil Defence, frontier constabulary. Apart from the police, 10,000 Rangers and 14,000 Pak Army personnel would also per­form election duty, he said. The CM said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has trained policemen as master trainers and they [Master Trainers] would further train the re­maining officials and auxiliary force. He added that an Election Cell has been established in CPO which was working round the clock.

At CPO a complaint redressal and information sharing with others con­cerned against have been stated, he said and added control room has also been established at CPO which was in close coordination and liaison with the Control Room of the Ministry of Interior. To a question, the CM said that the districts which had a history of violence in the last few elections have been termed as sensitive where necessary measures have been taken to keep the situation normal during the election day. To a question, the CM said that in his review meeting, he got an update from the Commission­ers about the repair of schools where polling stations were being estab­lished. He added that almost all the school buildings have been repaired and provided with the necessary fa­cilities. “Even then, the chief secretary has been assigned to get verification certificates from all the commission­ers for repairment of the schools,” he said. To another question, the CM said that the provincial Election Commis­sioner told him in the meeting that printing of the ballot papers has been started. “We would help the ECP to ensure safe and secure transporta­tion of ballot papers to their destina­tions well in time,” he said.

The CM said that Provincial Elec­tion Commissioner Mr Sharifullah told him that the arrangements for the Feb 8, general election were com­plete and the provincial, divisional and district administration was sup­porting the ECP to their best. The CM told the media that the vehicles provided to the election staff were in good condition. “We would also ensure to provide uninterrupted electricity, transport, proper secu­rity, water, sanitation and such other facilities to all the polling stations,” he said and added that in the vicin­ity of polling stations an ambulance equipped with necessary equipment and doctors, fire tenders would be deployed. The CM told the media that the provincial election commissioner was satisfied with the support, neces­sary help and facilitation extended by the Sindh government. ‘Internally, we would keep the arrangements reviewing so that everything must sound and safe,” he concluded.