Six sentenced to death for 2021 Ghana coup plot

ACCRA - A Ghana court on Thursday sentenced six people to death by hanging, including three soldiers, for their involvement in an alleged plot three years ago to overthrow the country’s government. The men were arrested in 2021 while testing weapons at an old shooting range in Accra, and intelligence telephone taps led to a blacksmith shop, where they ordered the weapons manufactured, according to court documents. They had all pleaded not guilty during the trial. Police posted heavily armed units outside the high court for the hearing and sentencing. One of the lawyers for the six, Victor Adawudu, said the defence team would go to the country’s Supreme Court to challenge the decision. “We will also be going to the Supreme Court for it to look at the evidence,” he said. The high court, however, acquitted a police chief Benjamin Agordzo, army officer Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, and one other junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar. “We give glory to God. He alone has made it happen. They knew it was falsehood. Our God doesn’t fail. I have always been free within my heart and I knew how it was going to end,” a visibly elated police chief Agordzo told the media following his acquittal.