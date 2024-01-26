Social Media: Positive and negative aspects

Social media has revolution­ised communication, connect­ing people across the globe in unprecedented ways. From Face­book to Instagram, Twitter to Tik­Tok, these platforms have become integral parts of our daily lives. As everything has both positive and negative aspects, the same is true for social media.

The positive aspects of social media include fostering connec­tions, enabling real-time informa­tion dissemination, and provid­ing a platform for self-expression. However, the downside involves the rampant spread of fake news, cyberbullying, and the addictive nature of these platforms. Privacy is a growing concern as users will­ingly share personal details, lead­ing to potential misuse.

The influence of social media on mental health is a subject of ongoing research. Excessive use, comparison culture, and the pressure to curate a perfect online image contribute to anxiety and self-esteem issues. Gov­ernments and organisations are in­creasingly recognising the need for regulation to curb misinformation, protect privacy, and address the negative impact on mental health. As social media continues to evolve, finding a balance between connec­tivity and responsible usage re­mains a societal challenge.

UROOJ ARIF,

Islamabad.