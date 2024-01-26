Social Media: Positive and negative aspects

Social media has revolutionised communication, connecting people across the globe in unprecedented ways. From Facebook to Instagram, Twitter to TikTok, these platforms have become integral parts of our daily lives. As everything has both positive and negative aspects, the same is true for social media.
The positive aspects of social media include fostering connections, enabling real-time information dissemination, and providing a platform for self-expression. However, the downside involves the rampant spread of fake news, cyberbullying, and the addictive nature of these platforms. Privacy is a growing concern as users willingly share personal details, leading to potential misuse.
The influence of social media on mental health is a subject of ongoing research. Excessive use, comparison culture, and the pressure to curate a perfect online image contribute to anxiety and self-esteem issues. Governments and organisations are increasingly recognising the need for regulation to curb misinformation, protect privacy, and address the negative impact on mental health. As social media continues to evolve, finding a balance between connectivity and responsible usage remains a societal challenge.
UROOJ ARIF,
Islamabad.