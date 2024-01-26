Tariq, Shahbaz, Humna victorious in Punjab Open Golf

LAHORE - The 42nd Punjab Open Golf Championship, unfolding over five days at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course, has seen its first two days dedicated to four notable events: the Senior Professionals, Junior Professionals, Senior Amateurs, and Ladies Events. With these competitions concluded, the spotlight shines on the victors: Muhammad Tariq of Islamabad (Best Senior Professional), Shahbaz Ali of Lahore Garrison (Best Junior Professional), Umair Butt of Defence Raya (Best Senior Amateur), and Humna Amjad of Airmen Golf Club, Karachi (Best Ladies Amateur). Muhammad Tariq clinched the top spot among Senior Professionals with impressive rounds of 72 and 70, leading to a championship total of 142. In the Junior Professionals category, Shahbaz Ali stood out with rounds of 74 and 78, accumulating a tournament total of 152. In the Senior Amateurs segment, Umair Butt from Defence Raya Golf Club emerged victorious, securing the top gross position with scores of 80 and 81, totaling 161. Humna Amjad from Airmen Golf Club, Karachi, triumphed in the Ladies Event, showcasing her skill with rounds of 81 and 83 for a winning total of 164.