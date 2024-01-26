Tariq, Shahbaz, Humna victorious in Punjab Open Golf

LAHORE - The 42nd Punjab Open Golf Championship, unfolding over five days at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course, has seen its first two days dedicated to four notable events: the Senior Profes­sionals, Junior Profession­als, Senior Amateurs, and Ladies Events. With these competitions concluded, the spotlight shines on the victors: Muhammad Tariq of Islamabad (Best Senior Professional), Shahbaz Ali of Lahore Garrison (Best Junior Professional), Umair Butt of Defence Raya (Best Senior Amateur), and Hum­na Amjad of Airmen Golf Club, Karachi (Best Ladies Amateur). Muhammad Tariq clinched the top spot among Senior Professionals with impressive rounds of 72 and 70, leading to a champion­ship total of 142. In the Ju­nior Professionals category, Shahbaz Ali stood out with rounds of 74 and 78, accu­mulating a tournament total of 152. In the Senior Ama­teurs segment, Umair Butt from Defence Raya Golf Club emerged victorious, secur­ing the top gross position with scores of 80 and 81, totaling 161. Humna Amjad from Airmen Golf Club, Kara­chi, triumphed in the Ladies Event, showcasing her skill with rounds of 81 and 83 for a winning total of 164.