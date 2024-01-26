Teenager shot, injured over land dispute

MUZAFFARGARH - A child was shot at and injured in a heated verbal clash that erupted over a land dispute between the two families, according to the rescuer.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Rashid, 17, son of Muhammad Latif, a resident of Moza Kotla, who was reported to have received gunshot wounds on the forehead.

The heirs brought the wounded boy to a nearby rural health centre by themselves before rescuers reached the crime scene, it was said.

On information, the police of the relevant juris­diction have combed the area and started further investigation.

1,569 POWER PILFERERS CAUGHTRED-HANDED

As many as 1,569 power pilferers hailing from five divisions of MEPCO were caught red-handed during the past five months in an operation.

According to an official statement, the crack­down was launched in territories of five divisions of MEPCO including Muzaffargarh, Khan Garh, Kot Addu, Layyah and Alipur under the supervi­sion of Chief Engineer Planning and Engineering MEPCO Circle Division and Superintendent Engi­neer Muzaffarnagar.

The campaign launched on September 7, 2023, was scheduled to culminate on 23 January 2024. A total fine worth Rs80.30 million was imposed on the people accused of the crime hailing from the said divisions.

About Rs6,076,500 was recovered from people involved in the crime. About 1,532 out of 1,569 were caught red-handed hailed from Muzaffar­garh and got booked.

Exactly 852 accused were arrested during the operation. As many as 1,498 household consum­ers with 57 commercial units, eight tube wells and six industrial points were traced and being pursued vigorously for the strict action.