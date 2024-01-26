Thai police to charge two over pet lion spotted cruising in Bentley

BANGKOK - Police in Thailand have arrested a woman whose pet lion was pictured going on a joyride in the streets of Pattaya. A video that has now gone viral shows the chained lion cub seated in the back of a white, open-top Bentley. The lion was being driven about by a Sri Lankan man who has since left the country, and is be­lieved to be a friend of the woman, Sawa­ngjit Kosoongnern. While it is not illegal to own a lion in Thailand, it needs to be of­ficially registered. Authorities in Thailand said Sawangjit claimed to have bought the animal from a Thai man in Nakhon Pathom province, who successfully facilitated its delivery to Pattaya. However he failed to have his facility checked by officials before doing so, which made both the transfer and ownership of the animal illegal. She is therefore facing charges of possessing a controlled wild animal without permission, which carries a penalty of a year’s impris­onment and a fine of up to 100,000 baht ($2,800; £2,200).