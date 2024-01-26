Friday, January 26, 2024
Trakzai protestors call for smooth traffic system

Our Staff Reporter
January 26, 2024
Regional, Peshawar

MOHMAND   -  Scores of Trakzai clan’s tribesmen held a protest demonstration, blocking the main Peshawar-Bajaur road at Ekkaghund bazaar. They demanded the ad­ministration and police ensure the lodging of an FIR and the arrest of the taxi driver from Bajaur.

The smooth traffic flow on the main Peshawar-Ba­jaur road was suspended for an hour. The angry pro­testers revealed that on January 19, a road accident occurred in Ekkaghund bazaar, seriously injuring two female students. Due to the high speed, two stu­dents were injured, and one child student later died in the hospital.

It is worth mentioning that the injured students were transported to LRH Peshawar for treatment via a Rescue 1122 ambulance. The protesters expressed frustration that the errant motorcar driver was initial­ly arrested by the police but was released after a day.

The protestors demanded the immediate re-ar­rest of the driver and the filing of an FIR. They also urged the administration to install traffic signals and speed breakers at various points in Ekkaghund ba­zaar. Meanwhile, the Tehsildar Ekkagund and SHO of the local police station rushed to the spot to engage in talks with the protestors. They assured swift ac­tion to arrest the cab driver, and pledged to address the other demands amicably.

Our Staff Reporter

