Trakzai protestors call for smooth traffic system

MOHMAND - Scores of Trakzai clan’s tribesmen held a protest demonstration, blocking the main Peshawar-Bajaur road at Ekkaghund bazaar. They demanded the administration and police ensure the lodging of an FIR and the arrest of the taxi driver from Bajaur.
The smooth traffic flow on the main Peshawar-Bajaur road was suspended for an hour. The angry protesters revealed that on January 19, a road accident occurred in Ekkaghund bazaar, seriously injuring two female students. Due to the high speed, two students were injured, and one child student later died in the hospital.
It is worth mentioning that the injured students were transported to LRH Peshawar for treatment via a Rescue 1122 ambulance. The protesters expressed frustration that the errant motorcar driver was initially arrested by the police but was released after a day.
The protestors demanded the immediate re-arrest of the driver and the filing of an FIR. They also urged the administration to install traffic signals and speed breakers at various points in Ekkaghund bazaar. Meanwhile, the Tehsildar Ekkagund and SHO of the local police station rushed to the spot to engage in talks with the protestors. They assured swift action to arrest the cab driver, and pledged to address the other demands amicably.