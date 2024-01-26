Two terrorists killed in Bannu operation

BANNU - Law enforcement agencies announced on Thursday that two terrorists were eliminated in a joint overnight operation. The collaborative effort involved the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Bannu Police, with participants including the station house officer (SHO) of Mandan Police Station, the SHO of the Swat CTD team, and Quick Response Force personnel.
The operation unfolded when unidentified terrorists engaged in gunfire with the police upon their arrival at Lora Nala. Officials reported a 15-minute exchange of fire, resulting in the death of two terrorists, while six of their accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness. Seized from the scene were a Kalashnikov, a pistol, hand grenades, and other ammunition.The deceased terrorists were wanted by Bannu Police for their involvement in attacks on police stations, security check-posts, and other terrorist activities.