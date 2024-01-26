Two terrorists killed in Bannu operation

BANNU - Law en­forcement agencies announced on Thursday that two terrorists were eliminated in a joint overnight opera­tion. The collaborative effort involved the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Bannu Police, with par­ticipants including the station house officer (SHO) of Mandan Police Station, the SHO of the Swat CTD team, and Quick Response Force personnel.

The operation unfolded when uni­dentified terrorists engaged in gun­fire with the police upon their arriv­al at Lora Nala. Officials reported a 15-minute exchange of fire, resulting in the death of two terrorists, while six of their accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness. Seized from the scene were a Kalashnikov, a pistol, hand grenades, and other am­munition.The deceased terrorists were wanted by Bannu Police for their in­volvement in attacks on police stations, security check-posts, and other terror­ist activities.