UN urges end to attacks on Gaza after deadly Israeli strike on shelters

UNITED NATIONS - Attacks on buildings in Gaza where terrified civilians are sheltering are “abhorrent and must stop immediately”, a top UN humanitarian official stressed Thursday following a deadly strike by Israeli forces on a United Nations training centre, killing 12 people and injuring 75 others
“Persistent attacks on civilian sites in Khan Younis are utterly unacceptable and must stop immediately…Yesterday, the centre was hit by two shells and caught fire,” Thomas White, Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, said, as he condemned the “consistent failure to uphold the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law: distinction, proportionality and precautions in carrying out attacks”. Amid ongoing heavy fighting involving Israeli military and Palestinian fighters around hospitals and shelters in Khan Younis, the UN official warned that staff, patients and displaced people “are trapped inside and lifesaving operations are impeded”.
“A number of missions to assess the situation were denied,” White maintained, adding that on Wednesday evening, “the UN finally managed to reach the affected areas to treat trauma patients, bring medical supplies and evacuate injured patients to Rafah.” But, heavy fighting near the few hospitals that remain partly functional in the southern city, including Nasser Medical Complex and Al-Amal, has left them “effectively encircled”, the UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator reported from Gaza.