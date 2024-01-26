Friday, January 26, 2024
UN urges end to attacks on Gaza after deadly Israeli strike on shelters

January 26, 2024
UNITED NATIONS  -  Attacks on buildings in Gaza where terrified civilians are sheltering are “abhorrent and must stop immedi­ately”, a top UN humanitarian official stressed Thursday following a dead­ly strike by Israeli forces on a Unit­ed Nations training centre, killing 12 people and injuring 75 others

“Persistent attacks on civilian sites in Khan Younis are utterly unac­ceptable and must stop immediate­ly…Yesterday, the centre was hit by two shells and caught fire,” Thom­as White, Deputy Humanitarian Co­ordinator for the Occupied Palestin­ian Territory, said, as he condemned the “consistent failure to uphold the fundamental principles of interna­tional humanitarian law: distinc­tion, proportionality and precau­tions in carrying out attacks”. Amid ongoing heavy fighting involving Is­raeli military and Palestinian fight­ers around hospitals and shelters in Khan Younis, the UN official warned that staff, patients and displaced people “are trapped inside and life­saving operations are impeded”.

“A number of missions to assess the situation were denied,” White main­tained, adding that on Wednesday evening, “the UN finally managed to reach the affected areas to treat trau­ma patients, bring medical supplies and evacuate injured patients to Ra­fah.” But, heavy fighting near the few hospitals that remain partly function­al in the southern city, including Nass­er Medical Complex and Al-Amal, has left them “effectively encircled”, the UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordina­tor reported from Gaza.

