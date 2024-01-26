Friday, January 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

US inmate faces first nitrogen execution after losing last-minute appeals

US inmate faces first nitrogen execution after losing last-minute appeals
News Desk
January 26, 2024
International, Newspaper

ALABAMA  -  An Alabama death row inmate is expected to become the first person in the US to be executed with nitrogen gas, after losing last-minute appeals. The US Supreme Court and a lower appeals court declined to block what Kenneth Eugene Smith’s lawyers called a “cruel and unusual” punishment. Opponents say using nitrogen could cause unnecessary suffering, and a leak could harm people present in the room.

Smith, 58, was convicted in 1989 of murdering Elizabeth Sennett. Alabama has 30 hours to carry out the execution, which involves pumping nitrogen gas through a mask, from Thursday at 0600 GMT (0100 ET). He told the BBC earlier this week that the wait felt like torture.

Smith would be the first person to be put to death by this method in the US and, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, anywhere in the world. Lawyers for the inmate, who has been on death row since 1996, told the BBC on Wednesday night that they were lodging another appeal to the nation’s top court in the hope of a last minute reprieve. Breathing pure nitrogen without oxygen causes the cells to break down and leads to death. Alabama said in a court filing that they expect him to lose consciousness within seconds and die in a matter of minutes.

Evidence points to India’s role in assassination of two Pakistani citizens

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1706155895.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024