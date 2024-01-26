WASA NOC prerequisite for property transfer

FAISALABAD - WASA MD Amir Aziz requested the revenue department to stop registration of properties whose transfer cases were filed without “No Objection Certificate” (NOC) of the agency. In a statement here on Thursday, he said that the government had declared WASA NOC prerequisite for transfer of property. He said that many property owners were defaulters of the agency and they despite repeated requests failed to deposit dues. The NOC was declared prerequisite for transfer of those properties which fall in the jurisdiction of the agency. Hence, it was also requested to the revenue department to stop registration of all properties whose transfer cases were filed without NOC, he added.