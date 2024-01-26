Friday, January 26, 2024
WASA NOC prerequisite for property transfer

Staff Reporter
January 26, 2024
FAISALABAD   -  WASA MD Amir Aziz requested the revenue department to stop regis­tration of properties whose transfer cases were filed without “No Objection Cer­tificate” (NOC) of the agen­cy. In a statement here on Thursday, he said that the government had declared WASA NOC prerequisite for transfer of property. He said that many property own­ers were defaulters of the agency and they despite repeated requests failed to deposit dues. The NOC was declared prerequisite for transfer of those properties which fall in the jurisdic­tion of the agency. Hence, it was also requested to the revenue department to stop registration of all properties whose transfer cases were filed without NOC, he added.

