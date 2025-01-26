2-day convocation of Riphah International University begins

ISLAMABAD - The two-day event of 19th convocation of Riphah International University kicked off on Saturday at the Jinnah Convention Centre, here on Saturday.

The event was graced by the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, as the chief guest. Chancellor of Riphah International University, Dr. Hassan Muhammad Khan, and Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Anis Ahmad were also in attendance.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Anis Ahmad delivered the opening speech, highlighting the university’s vision and mission. He stated, “Riphah International University was established with a unique purpose: to provide modern education while upholding Islamic values.”

“The university is achieving significant success not only in Pakistan but also internationally,” he informed. “We are proud to send our students to foreign universities for higher education, equipping them to excel globally,” he told.

He also mentioned the scholarships offered by Riphah International University, which provide financial assistance to students, enabling them to pursue quality education without barriers. He concluded by congratulating the graduates, saying,

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the students who have achieved success today. This is your moment of pride.” Chancellor Dr. Hassan Muhammad Khan, in his address, emphasized the significance of the day and the collective effort behind it.

He remarked, “Today is a momentous occasion, achieved through the hard work of students, parents, and teachers. Whatever field you excel in, aim to go far and make a difference.”

“Technology has reached remarkable milestones, and we must leverage its advancements to create a better future.” Chairman of HEC, Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, shared his thoughts, stating, “This is a proud moment for both students and their parents. Pakistan is rich in talent, and our students are not lesser than anyone. To build a better society, we need hard work and dedication. While technology has brought immense progress, it also requires us to address its challenges responsibly.”

Addressing the graduates, he said, “You are our future and our pride. While we acknowledge past mistakes, the responsibility of shaping Pakistan’s future now lies in you. Today is not only a day of celebration but also a day of gratitude. I congratulate all the graduates on their well-deserved success.”

He acknowledged Ripha for building character along with quality education. He expressed hope Pakistan would have a bright future.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of degrees and awards to the graduating students, marking a day of pride, accomplishment, and optimism for the future. The two-day event of 19th convocation would conclude on January 26 tommorow (Sunday).