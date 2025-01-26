Sunday, January 26, 2025
68 professional beggars held

January 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  In an ongoing campaign against professional beggars, 68 individuals were detained in Peshawar and transferred to Dar-ul-Kafala.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Commissioner of Peshawar Division on Saturday, the operation was being conducted under the supervision of Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud, as part of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur’s public agenda.

Among those detained were 32 children, 25 women, and 11 men. The Commissioner emphasized that the operation would continue even on weekends to make the provincial capital free of beggars.

The initiative by the government aims to address the issue of professional begging in the provincial capital and provide a safer and more organized environment for the city’s residents.

