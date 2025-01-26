6th Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit to be held at UoA from Feb 10

Peshawar - The 6th Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit will take place from February 10 to 12 at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar, with the support of the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The summit aims to empower youth and celebrate remarkable achievements in various fields. A key highlight of the event is the Pride of KP Awards, which will be presented on February 11, marking the second edition of these prestigious accolades. The awards recognize outstanding individuals for their significant contributions in education, healthcare, technology, entrepreneurship, and climate change. Applications for the awards are now open at www.metrix.pk/prideofkp, with the last date for registration being February 5, 2025.

The summit will bring together prominent policymakers, industry leaders, and academicians who will deliver inspiring talks and emphasize the importance of modern skills in a rapidly changing world. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking discussions and activities designed to foster innovation, leadership, and community development.

The event will also celebrate the rich culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through exhibitions, traditional food stalls, and other cultural activities. Students and volunteers will be honoured with commendation shields and certificates for their exceptional efforts during the summit.

Speaking about the summit, participants expressed their enthusiasm for the opportunities it offers. “Events like this provide valuable exposure to cutting-edge technology and inspire critical thinking,” said Israar Ahmed, a university student. Ayesha Saleem, another participant, remarked, “Such initiatives bring positivity and foster collaboration among young minds.”

The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit stands as a testament to the region’s commitment to youth empowerment and innovation. For more information and to apply for the Pride of KP Awards, visit www.metrix.pk/prideofkp.