A big operation underway in city to remove hanging power wires

LAHORE - Acting on the directions of Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood, joint teams of the district administration have initiated action against “hanging wires” across the provincial capital. According to Commissioner’s Office spokesperson, the teams, led by Assistant Commissioners (ACs), conducted operations in various areas including Main Market, Hussain Chowk to Firdous Market Chowk, and MM Alam Road. On MM Alam Road, where an underground duct system is already in place, efforts are underway to remove all hanging wires except for the power cables. The district teams, under the leadership of ACs, are disconnecting all cables around electricity poles. The joint teams, including representatives from Pakistan Telecom Access Providers Association (PTAPA), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), and district administration, are actively targeting hanging wires in these areas. Wherever underground ducts exist, licensed telecom company cables will be routed through these ducts. In areas lacking underground ducts, cables from licensed telecom operators will be clamped to ensure proper alignment. Additionally, district teams are cutting and seizing cables from unregistered and illegal telecom companies. Hanging wires have long been a source of multiple issues in the city, particularly in some localities. These wires around electricity poles pose risks for accidents and contribute to the unsightliness of the areas. The removal of illegal hanging wires will not only improve safety but is also expected to boost the business of registered telecom companies. Bringing unregistered companies under the law is crucial.

In a divisional meeting, the Pakistan Telecom Access Providers Association (PTAPA) expressed support for action against unregulated hanging wires, emphasizing the importance of streamlining the sector.

This ongoing operation aims to create a safer, more organized environment in Lahore, reducing hazards and enhancing the city’s overall aesthetic.