Sunday, January 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

AJK President calls for accelerated efforts towards sustainable progress

AJK President calls for accelerated efforts towards sustainable progress
NEWS WIRE
January 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

MIRPUR  -  Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has emphasized the need to gear up efforts to ensure sustainable development in the region, providing relief to ordinary citizens. This call to action came during a meeting with AJK Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Chaudhry at the Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Saturday.  On this occasion, President Chaudhry stressed that accelerating efforts at all levels is crucial for the region’s sustainable progress. This includes addressing the needs of ordinary citizens and promoting development that benefits all segments of society. In a separate meeting with Kashmiri diaspora leaders from the UK and Italy, President Chaudhry also urged the global Kashmiri community to observe India’s Republic Day on January 26 as a Black Day.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1737864885.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025