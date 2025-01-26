Asad shines in Ghazi & Magsi NationalTennis, eyes another national title

LAHORE - Rising star Asad Zaman, of Ali Embroidery Mills, beat Amir Mazari 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinal of Ghazi & Magsi National Tennis Tournament. Asad, a student of renowned coach Rashid Malik, said: “I am grateful for the support of Ali Embroidery Mills and my coach Rashid Malik, who has been instrumental in my development. I am hopeful of winning the final and adding another title to my cap.” In the semifinal, M Salar beat M Yahya 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. In U14 singles, M Junaid defeated Ali Bachani 4-1, 4-1. In men’s singles, Ruhab Faisal edged past Taimoor Ansari 9-7. In girls U18 singles, Eschelle Asif defeated Noor Hilalay 1-6, 6-1, 6-4. In girls U14 singles final, Romesa Malik thrashed Rania Bus 4-1, 4-0. In boys U12 singles, M Muaz of Lahore defeated Tariq Rafi 5-3, 4-2. In doubles action, Muaz/Tariq beat Ayan/Ashar 4-1, 4-0.