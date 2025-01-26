Bahria Town Squash Championship 2025 kicks off

LAHORE - The Bahria Town Squash Championship 2025 commenced today at the Heritage Sports Club in Karachi, drawing immense enthusiasm from players and spectators alike.

The event, organized by Bahria Town Karachi, marks a significant milestone for the squash community, featuring six highly competitive teams across men’s, women’s, and master’s categories. The opening ceremony set a celebratory tone, with Talha Saeed, Director of Combaxx Sports, presenting a commemorative souvenir to Captain Hamid uz Zafar TI(M) in honor of the championship’s inaugural edition.

In Pool A, Karachi Smashers emerged dominant, defeating both Indus Warriors and Sindh Strikers with identical 3-1 scores. The Sindh Strikers also secured a victory over the Indus Warriors, concluding Pool A matches with remarkable displays of skill. In Pool B, the Falcons displayed their prowess, triumphing over the Squash Gladiators and Steel Panthers with 3-1 victories. Meanwhile, the Steel Panthers secured a much-needed win against the Squash Gladiators, also with a 3-1 scoreline.

The women’s matches captivated the audience, with dominant performances across the board: Sameera Shahid outclassed Manahil in a commanding 3-0 victory. Bereera showcased her talent, defeating Dua Nazakat 3-0. Veshnavi secured a decisive 3-0 win against Zubair Imran. Wannia Tahir triumphed over Rameen Naqvi, also with a clean 3-0 score.

The master’s category featured veteran players delivering electrifying performances: Jahangir Khan Jr. displayed his class, beating Muied Durrani 3-0. Wasood Alam dominated Ahsan Wyine in a 3-0 victory. Shiraz advanced via a walkover against Hamid Zafar. Cavish Farrukh overcame Abdul Waheed with a comprehensive 3-0 win.

The semi-finals added an extra layer of excitement to the day’s proceedings. In the master’s category, Jahangir Khan Jr. continued his stellar run, defeating Wasood Alam 3-0, while Cavish Farrukh outplayed Shiraz with the same scoreline. In the women’s semi-finals, Sameera Shahid secured a 3-0 win against Bereera, while Veshnavi faced a tougher battle but emerged victorious over Wannia Tahir with a 3-1 score.