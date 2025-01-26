Bengal tiger dies at Bahawalpur Zoo amid health concerns

A seven-year-old Bengal male tiger, born at Bahawalpur Zoo, has died due to severe kidney complications, according to a medical report.

This tragedy follows another recent health issue at the zoo, where a Bengal tiger was reported to be suffering from an eye disease, raising concerns about the welfare and care of animals in captivity.

Citizens have called on the zoo administration to take immediate steps to improve the safety and well-being of these majestic creatures.

The incident comes shortly after the death of a 17-year-old African lion at Karachi Zoo last week. The lion, one of four confiscated by customs in 2010, had reportedly completed its average lifespan of 17 to 20 years.

Postmortem examinations are being conducted in both cases to determine the precise causes of death. The incidents have intensified calls for better animal welfare practices in zoos across the country.