Brave mother-daughter duo foil kidnapping attempt in Karachi

Our Staff Reporter
January 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A shocking attempt to abduct a young girl in Korangi’s Bhatai Colony was thwarted after the girl and a woman shouted for help, causing the kidnappers to flee. The incident took place in Sector D, and CCTV footage of the incident has now been shared. The video shows a woman walking with the girl on the street when two men on a motorcycle approach them. One of the men gets off the bike and tries to grab the girl, but she quickly pulls away and starts shouting. The woman also begins calling for help, which makes the kidnapper back off.

Our Staff Reporter

