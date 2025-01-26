Commissioner visits Lodhran district, inspects cleanliness, health facilities

LODHRAN - Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan paid a visit to district Lodhran and inspected cleanliness, health and other facilities to the masses. He visited the model village Chak Hamta Union Council 6, being built under the Clean Punjab campaign. He also reviewed the ongoing door-to-door cleanliness operation of the Waste Management Company in the city and inquired about the performance of the company from the residents of the area. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali and other officers were also present. Commissioner Multan also reviewed the process of cleanliness the city’s waste collection points and piles of garbage accumulated over the years.