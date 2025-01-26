Sunday, January 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Commissioner visits Lodhran district, inspects cleanliness, health facilities

Our Staff Reporter
January 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN  -  Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan paid a visit to district Lodhran and inspected cleanliness, health and other facilities to the masses. He visited the model village Chak Hamta Union Council 6, being built under the Clean Punjab campaign. He also reviewed the ongoing door-to-door cleanliness operation of the Waste Management Company in the city and inquired about the performance of the company from the residents of the area. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali and other officers were also present. Commissioner Multan also reviewed the process of cleanliness the city’s waste collection points and piles of garbage accumulated over the years.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1737788337.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025