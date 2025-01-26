Dar stresses to promote Pakistan’s national interests through economic diplomacy

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has emphasized upon promoting Pakistan’s national interests, through economic diplomacy and fostering bilateral ties. He was addressing the newly appointed ambassadors and consuls general-designate of Pakistan to various countries in Islamabad on Saturday. Ishaq Dar stressed the primacy of promoting Pakistan at all levels to realize the true potential of the country. Foreign minister asked ambassadors and Counsel Generals designate to ensure that overseas Pakistanis living in their countries of posting should be looked after well.