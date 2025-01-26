Sunday, January 26, 2025
District Coordination Committee meeting held

Staff Reporter
January 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

VEHARI  -  District Coordination Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly and Canon Syed Sajid Saleem Mehdi Shah. In the meeting, approval was given to build a stud on the Mailsi Siphon Sutlej River with savings funds. Deputy Commissioner Imrana Tauqeer was present in the meeting. Members of Provincial Assembly Mian Saqib Khurshid, Naeem Khan Bhabha, Nowshir Anjum Langriyal and District Police Officer Mansoor Aman attended the meeting. Officers discussed development schemes, Suthra Punjab, Anti-encroachment operation, Kisan Card, Livestock Card, Green Tractor Scheme, Dhee Rani Program, Punjab Socio-Economic Registration Program, outsourcing of Schools Honhar Scholarship, Multan Vehari Road.  And a detailed briefing was given about the overall situation of law and order. Deputy Commissioner Imrana Tauqeer issued orders to send reference to solve the technical problems facing the registration of deserving persons in PSER and to immediately remove reservations from the members of parliament to solve the problems.  

